WESTON – Addison Kluck struck out 10 and fired a five-inning no-hitter as the D.C. Everest softball team blanked Wausau West 10-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Tuesday at D.C. Everest High School.

Kluck only mark on her ledger was a hit batter as the Evergreens didn’t commit an error and improve to 8-4 overall and 6-2 in the WVC.

Dakota Witucki went 3-for-3 with three RBI, and Brooke Brown and Kelsey Woolley each had two RBI in the victory for D.C. Everest.

Wausau West (10-6, 3-5 WVC) will host Stevens Point for another conference game on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

D.C. Everest is back in action Friday for a home doubleheader against Chippewa Falls starting at 4:30 p.m.

Evergreens 10, Warriors 0

Wausau West 000 00 – 0 0 2

D.C. Everest 401 41 – 10 13 0

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Kaitlyn Butler.

SO: Butler (3 1/3 inn.) 0, McKenna Gale (0 inn.) 0, Allison Kirsch (2/3 inn.) 0; Kluck 10. BB: Butler 1, Gale 1, Kirsch 0; Kluck 0.

Top hitters: DC, Kelsey Meverden 2×4, 2B, RBI; Aubrey Klatt 2 runs; Caitlyn Kressel 2×3, RBI; Brooke Brown 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Dakota Witucki 3×3, 3 RBI; Kelsey Woolley 1×3, 2 RBI; Sydney Spear 2×3, run.

Records: Wausau West 10-6, 3-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 8-4, 6-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.