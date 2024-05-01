Residents encouraged to conserve water

Kronenwetter residents are asked to reduce their water usage and refrain from outdoor watering from Monday, May 5, 2024 until Friday, May 10, 2024. During those dates, Kronenwetter’s Water Well No. 2 will be offline to receive updates in line with construction of the Kronenwetter Water Filtration Facility.

“Residents will not be in danger of losing water,” said Village Administrator Leonard Ludi. “We ask they consider cutting back usage during this update.”

While Well No. 2 is shutdown, the Village will rely on Well No. 1 for all their water needs. Therefore, residents avoiding watering grass, shrubs and trees is appreciated.

For those looking to conserve water indoors, here are some helpful tips:

Take shorter showers. Reduce water usage by turning off the shower while soaping up and turning it back on to rinse. A four-minute shower typically uses 20 to 40 gallons of water.

Reduce water usage by turning off the shower while soaping up and turning it back on to rinse. A four-minute shower typically uses 20 to 40 gallons of water. Opt for the dishwasher. Using a dishwasher consumes less water than hand washing, especially with a water-efficient model.

Using a dishwasher consumes less water than hand washing, especially with a water-efficient model. Minimize the use of garbage disposals. Garburators require a lot of water to function properly and can contribute to septic tank maintenance issues.

Garburators require a lot of water to function properly and can contribute to septic tank maintenance issues. Turn off the tap when brushing. Save water by turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and only using water for wetting the brush and rinsing.

Save water by turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and only using water for wetting the brush and rinsing. Use full loads in the clothes washer. Avoid using the permanent press cycle and adjust water levels according to load size.

Avoid using the permanent press cycle and adjust water levels according to load size. Place bottles in toilet tank. Reduce water wastage by putting sand-filled bottles in the toilet tank to displace water and save gallons per day.

By implementing these practices, you can contribute to water conservation efforts during this period of reduced water availability.

The Water Filtration Facility is scheduled to be completed later this year. The facility is the third phase of a four-phase plan to improve water quality for residents. It will be attached to Well No. 2. The water in this well has high levels of manganese and iron. The new facility will filter these elements from the water. Although manganese and iron levels remain below the accepted Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standard, elevated levels may cause brown or black staining in fixtures, stained clothing and taste and/or odor concerns.