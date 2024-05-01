CUSTER – Midwest Renewable Energy Association’s 33rd annual Energy Fair will feature a brand new event geared toward professionals in the clean energy industry.

An in-person Industry Demo Day will give patrons the chance to hear directly from energy pro presenters and experience hands-on product demonstrations of top-of-the-line renewable energy equipment. You can participate in interactive networking and educational sessions, seize opportunities to earn CEUs, and acquire new skills for system design, installation, O&M, and more.

Industry Demo Day will take place on June 21 at MREA. The Energy Fair will be held on June 22.

For more information, visit www.TheEnergyFair.org.