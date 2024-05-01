Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point used a six-run third inning to pull past Wausau West 8-4 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Tuesday at Bukolt Park.

West led 3-1 after scoring twice in the top of the third before the Panthers (13-0, 5-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference) surged ahead with the big inning.

Cohen Bryant went 3-for-3 with three RBI, and Joe Graveen added two hits and scored a run for the Warriors (2-9, 2-5 WVC).

The two teams will play again Wednesday at West High School starting at 5 p.m.

Panthers 8, Warriors 4

Wausau West 012 010 0 – 4 7 2

Stevens Point 016 001 x – 8 10 0

WP: Jaxon Stetler. LP: Brennan Fictum.

SO: Fictum 1; Ty Rechner (2 2/3 inn.) 4, Stetler (3 1/3 inn.) 4, Richter (1 inn.) 1. BB: Fictum 1; Rechner 2, Stetler 2, Richter 0.

Top hitters: WW, Joe Graveen 2×4, run; Tony Iaffaldano 2B, 2 runs; Cohen Bryant 3×3, 3 RBI. SP, Stetler 2 runs; Jacob Garth 2×3, RBI; Rechner 2×3, 2B; Roth 2×3, 2 RBI; Braylen Bystrom 2B, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau West 2-9, 2-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Stevens Point 13-0, 5-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.