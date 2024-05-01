Carolyn R. Tesch

Carolyn Ruth Tesch, age 90, of Eagle River, WI, died Wednesday April 24,2024 at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield of cancer.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Roger Tesch; son Michael Tesch (Gayle), Wausau, WI; daughters Theresa Farkas (Mike), Cross Lake, MN, Susan Lund (Jim), Chatham, IL and Mary Klunenberg (Greg), Denver, IA and 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James R. Davis and Hazel Ruth Mauck Davis, brother Don Davis, sister Charlotte Reed and brother James D. Davis.

Carolyn was born on March 27, 1934, in Danville, IL where she attended grade school and high school. She was an excellent student with a sharp mind and graduated from St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in Danville, IL on August 29, 1954. Throughout her career as an RN she practiced in many areas including hospital nurse, emergency room nurse, traveling home health nurse, jail nurse, county health department nurse and hospice nurse.

Carolyn married Roger, the love of her life, on August 30th, 1955, in Danville, IL.

Carolyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her life cannot be summed up in these few short paragraphs. She was an excellent and compassionate nurse, a true friend and a good neighbor. She and Roger enjoyed volunteering at the Vilas County Food Bank for many years. Carolyn was an avid reader, crossword puzzle aficionado and loved the casino. She was a ferocious Scrabble player who started every day with a few games. She enjoyed nothing more than consistently beating her children and grandchildren in the game she loved.

Carolyn was witty, kind, loving and a role model for all of her family. She was a woman of strong faith who loved deeply, prayed daily and the world is a little less bright without her. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Carolyn will be cremated. A Celebration of life will be held this summer.

Susan M. Gau-Krueger

Susan Gau-Krueger passed peacefully, surrounded by her family on April 29, 2024, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born on March 2, 1952 to the late Michael E and Laura T (Heil) Gau. Susan graduated from Newman High School and went on to receive her undergraduate degree in Social Work and Political Science from UW-Eau Claire. She received her Masters’ Degree as a Clinical Social Worker from the University of Iowa.

Susan practiced as a child therapist in Wisconsin and Virginia. She helped many children through her use of play therapy and crafting. Due to health reasons, she retired when she was in her mid 50’s.

Susan married Robert E. Krueger on May 23, 1987. Together they have two sons, Isaac and Ethan. Susan and her family enjoyed the outdoors, from cross country skiing in Virginia to riding their recumbent bike around Wausau. They enjoyed traveling to both coasts for family trips.

Susan lived for her crafting. Throughout the years she knitted and sewed countless mittens, scarves, blankets and quilts. During her retirement she donated blankets to various hospice organizations and mittens/scarves to local agencies for needy children. Over the years, Susan knitted beautiful sweaters for her nieces and nephews. Susan’s two final projects were beautiful baby quilts for her great nieces that were born in April and May of this year.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Krueger, her parents, Michael E. and Laura T. Gau, and her mother-in-law, Shirley Krueger. She is survived by her two sons, Isaac and Ethan, both of Wausau, and siblings, David (Bobbi), William (Sally), Mary (Rodney), Terry (Mary) and Daniel, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is also survived by Rob’s family, Kathy (Roger) Sheppard, and their children, Mary (Tony) Borchardt and their daughter and Nancy (Ron Grabko) Krueger.

Memorial services will be 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2024 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the Sixth Street funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine Gove Cemetery, Wausau. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice and the staff at the North Central Health Care Center for the kindness they showed Susan.

Phyllis M. Wagener

Phyllis Mary (Mohr) Wagener, age 72, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Colorado on Sunday, February 25, 2024. Phyllis was born September 14, 1951 at Wausau Hospital to Joe & Esther Mohr of Marathon, WI. She married William E. Wagener on May 5, 1973. They raised their family in Edgar, WI, Plymouth, MN, and Marathon, WI.

As a lifelong learner, she attended the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point between 1969 and 1971, she earned an Associate of Arts Degree in Accounting and Business Management in 1987, and an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Veterinary Technology in 2008. She was an avid reader and a talented craftsperson in cross stitch, crochet, knitting, quilting, embroidery and more. She also enjoyed singing in her church choir.

Phyllis spent much of her life caring for others, from her younger siblings, to William’s children, to her own children, then her aging parents, her husband in his final years, and her beloved grandchildren. She also spent the last 10 years of her working life as a member of Visiting Angels, providing home care and companionship for people and families around Boulder & Broomfield, Colorado.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband William; her parents, Joseph and Esther (Stahel) Mohr; her grandchild Kaitaia Palazzari; her sibling Dennis Mohr; her brothers-in-law Frank Wisemore and Charlie Malmberg; and William’s daughter Beth Ann.

Phyllis is survived by her children Kari (Adam) Palazzari and Charles Wagener; her grandchildren Finneas and Felix Palazzari; her siblings Virginia Wisemore, Josephine (Dennis) Stefonek, Carol Malmberg, Mary (Mike) Wagener, Robert (Debra) Mohr, James Mohr, Sue Weith, Joseph (Kris) Mohr, and Lynn Mohr; William’s children Maureen, Mike (Mary), David (Linda), Kevin (Leeann) Wagener, and their children and grandchildren.

Roger D. Hoffman Sr.

Roger Donald Hoffman, Sr. passed away April 29, 2024, in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. He was born in Merrill, Wisconsin on June 12, 1933, to Arthur Rudolph Hoffman and Ida Marie (Gehrt) Hoffman. Roger was the eleventh of fourteen children. There were seven boys and seven girls in the family.

He served in the USAF as an aircraft and engine mechanic and electrician. He also worked at ROW and Wire Products in Merrill.

Roger enjoyed building and built numerous homes. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his older years he enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, playing Yahtzee, watching Westerns, and reading large-print Westerns his son-in-law, Jeff would pick him up at the library. He also enjoyed going on long rides with his daughter, Joy looking for wildlife while drinking a shake she would stop and pick up for him. He lived with Jeff and Joy for the last few years of his life.

Roger was married to Carol Joyce Larson, and they had six children: Joy (Jeff) Weber, Christine Rohmeyer, Linda (Randy) English, Mike (Sue) Hoffman, Bob Hoffman, and Lori (Greg) Radke. Carol passed away at the age of 39.

Some years later Roger married Rose Mary Duginski. He had four stepchildren: Carrie (Mike) Baumgart, Vince Zoellner, Renee (Doug) Smith and Colleen (Aaron) Skoviera. They also had one son together, Roger Hoffman, Jr. Rose passed away nearly four years ago.

He had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren from both families that he loved spending time with.

Roger was preceded in death by both his wives, his grandson, Andy Hoffman, his stepson, Vince Zoellner, his parents, his brothers and sisters: Herman, Alice, Harry, Adeline, Marie, Marvin, Mildred, Art, Florine, Betty, Tom and Judy as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is survived by his brother Kenneth (Ethel) Hoffman of Strafford, MO and his sister-in-law, Evelyn (Hoffman) Harrison of Mesa, Arizona as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Tomahawk Health Services, Compassus Hospice Care, Rhinelander, and the VA Caregiver Support Group from Colby (Kristi and Chelsea) for all the wonderful care they gave Roger as well as the support they gave to the family. Thank you too to the VA for the support they offered Roger while he lived with Jeff and Joy.

Arlene R. Gundelfinger

Arlene Ruth Gundelfinger, 94, of Wausau passed away peacefully on April 27, 2024, at Aspirus Hospice House. She was born on January 21, 1930, in DeWitt, Iowa to Ollie (Hudson) and William Howes. She married Roger Gundelfinger on July 3, 1949, in DeWitt, Iowa.

She worked as a legal secretary, a church secretary, and at Curtis Company until she had children and became a full time “Mom” to her son, Mark and her daughter, Jan. As a stay-at-home mom she enjoyed being part of everything her children did. Hers was the house that her children’s friends loved to come to every day. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, regular puzzles, reading, spending time just looking out the picture window at nature (and the weather), any kind of card/board game, and hot air balloons. She loved to travel with her family around the state (Door County and Northern Wisconsin) and various trips around the country. (Washington D.C., Kentucky, Florida, Civil War Battlefields)

Family was deeply important to Arlene and you won’t find a more loving, caring, generous, and beautiful lady. She was much loved by family and anyone whose path crossed hers, be it for a long, or short time. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Roger Gundelfinger; her son, Mark (Beverly) Gundelfinger, her daughter, Jan Van Rens; and her brother-in-law, Jack (Connie) Chase; 3 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great squared.

She was preceded in death by her parents; William and Ollie Howes; a brother, Arnold (Virginia) Howes; two sisters, Edna Howes and Jessie (Donald) Tubbs; and her mother-in-law Minnie Chase.

Funeral services will be held at Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum, 2405 W. Forest Home Avenue, Milwaukee, WI on Thursday, May 2nd. Visitation will begin from 12:00 (Noon) until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. A burial at Forest Home Cemetery will follow the services.

The family of Arlene would like to express their deepest thanks for all the support given by Aspirus Hospice House and the In-Home Hospice Care Services in the last few weeks of her life. Arlene leaves behind many friends at Forest Park Village where she has lived the last 18 years.

Arlene Gundelfinger will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her legacy of love and kindness will live on in the hearts of all those she has touched.

Jeremy J. Hess

eremy John Hess, 43, of Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Edinburg, Texas.

Jeremy was born on June 17, 1980, in Wausau, the son of John Hess and Vicki (Fremming) Carlson.

Jeremy was a talented artist and some of his rock designs can be seen around the world in amusement parks, zoos, and celebrity homes. Jeremy enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing. He liked to travel and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Jeremy is survived by his father, John (Gemma) Hess of the Philippines; his mother, Vicki (Ron) Carlson of Birnamwood; three children, Athena, Aiden, and Tris Hess; siblings, Amanda (Josh) Beversdorf and Nicholas (Stefanie) Hess; maternal grandmother, Martha Fremming and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leroy and Carrie Hess; maternal grandfather, Bill Fremming; uncle, Larry Hess and nephew, Easton Hess.

A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, in the town of Norrie. A Celebration of Life will begin at 3 PM on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Tangle Horn, W18225 Eland Rd, Eland, WI 54427.

Caroline J. Kerstner

Caroline J. Kerstner, 78, of Wittenberg, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at ThedaCare Medical Center in Shawano.

Carol was born on May 28, 1945, in Oshkosh, the daughter of Edward and Marie (Lechner) Schneider.

On August 6, 1966, Carol was united in marriage to Lyle Kerstner in Oshkosh. He preceded her in death on February 24, 2004.

Carol enjoyed feeding and watching the birds. She liked to crochet and embroider, and loved watching Western movies and baseball. Carol was a loving mom and grandmother and cherished time spent with her family.

Carol is survived by two sons, Kyle Kerstner of Wittenberg and Shawn (Robin) Kerstner of Eland; three grandchildren, Sydney (Ryan) Alexander, Casey Kerstner and Kaden Kerstner; Kaden’s mom, Melissa Wilhelm and her children; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mark (Shannon) Kerstner, Lola Lutzewitz, Judy Kunst, Linn (Becky) Mann, Jane (Barb) Kerstner and Sherry Kerstner. Carol is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three siblings, Theresa (Lloyd) Emmel, Judy Schneider and John (Maryann) Schneider; brothers and sisters-in-law, Milon Kerstner, Herman Lutzewitz, Eddie Kunst, Jerry Mann, Lila (Ren) Holder and twin infants, Lonnie and Leslie.

A visitation will be held from 9 AM until 11 AM, on Friday, May 3, 2024, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, in Wittenberg. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, at Evergreen Cemetery in the town of Almon. Rev. Wes Jedras will officiate.

James L. Gutt

James Lloyd Gutt, 86, of Shawano, died on Monday, April 29, 2024, at ThedaCare Medical Center in Appleton.

Jim was born on January 22, 1938, in the town of Almon, the son of Walter and Hilda (nee Hanson) Gutt.

Jim attended the Regina School and graduated from Bowler High School in 1956. He farmed with his father on the family homestead until 1959 at which time he took a job at Kraft Foods in Wausau, WI.

On July 30, 1960, he married Lillian Zwieg at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Clintonville, and they made their home in Wausau. In 1966, they returned to the Bowler area. They purchased a home ¼ mile south of the home-place and worked together until her death on March 1, 1992. Jim, his brother Lloyd, and father Walter continued to build a successful farm operation.

Jim was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bowler. He held the office of President of the St. Paul Church Council for four years as well as other church positions. He served on the Almon Town Board for 30+ years. He served as Chairperson of the Bowler Area Fire Department #3 board. Jim also served on the Town of Almon Zoning Board as well as the Shawano County Board of Adjustment. He was a member of the Shawano County Historical Society and an officer with the Bowler Area Historical Society. Jim helped regularly with the food pantry at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

On May 24, 1997, Jim married Sandra Johnson at St. Paul Lutheran Church. They made their home in Almon Township, Shawano County and most recently in Shawano.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Michelle (Christofer) Johnson; brother, Lloyd (Carolyn) Gutt; nephews, Justin (Molly) Gutt and Aaron (Samantha) Gutt; stepchildren, Laurie Ringquist, Kristine (Don) Tetting, Diane (Bruce) Brusoe, Ryan (Cindy) Johnson; step-grandchildren, Dylan and Jordan Johnson, Rachel and Hannah Ringquist, Ailysh and Adrian Tetting, Henry and Martin Brusoe.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lillian; infant son, Bruce; sister-in-law, Dawn Gutt and stepson-in-law, Evan Ringquist.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bowler. Rev. Clifford Kessen will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in the town of Almon. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in memory of Jim.

Steven M. Stelzl

Steven Michael Stelzl, 47, of La Crosse, WI, formerly of Marathon, WI passed away peacefully on April 15, 2024, at Gundersen in La Crosse due to complications from multiple sclerosis. He was born in Wausau, WI on March 25, 1977.

After graduating from high school, Steve attended Viterbo University before enlisting in the United States Army where he made a profound commitment to serve his country with honor and distinction in various capacities. He most proudly served in Communications for the White House, contributing to the vital communication infrastructure of our Nation’s highest office. He

was medically discharged with the rank of Sergeant after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Upon completing his service in the Army, Steve returned to Viterbo, graduating with a degree in Computer Information Systems. After graduation, he worked for Kaplan, Inc in La Crosse.

On October 9, 2010, Steve married Autumn Ahrens. He loved his family, especially spoiling his nieces and nephews. Steve found joy in spending time at his family cottage and fishing on Tomahawk’s Lake Alice with his brothers. He was an avid sports enthusiast and would often be found watching any sports-related event with enthusiasm, especially as a season ticket holder for the La Crosse Loggers baseball team. Steve served as an usher and on the church council for Good Shepherd. He also enjoyed seeing the beauty of a thunderstorm rolling in.

Steve was an integral part of the annual MS Walk in La Crosse, WI, dedicating himself to the coordination of many of the details for an event that became an important part of him as an MS Warrior.

Besides his wife, he is also survived by his parents Michael and Shirley Stelzl, and Gloria and Dennis Gerstl; his siblings Chadwick (Christina) Stelzl, Megan (Joshua) Stanchik, Aaron (Jianna) Stelzl, Andrea Stelzl, Scott (Leanna) Gerstl, and Daniel Gerstl; nieces Clara, Hadlee, and Emersyn; and nephews Casey and Benjamin. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents and special aunties.

Steve will be remembered fondly for his dedication to his country, his love for his family, and his commitment to service for his country and community.

A funeral service to celebrate Steve’s life will be held on May 4 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in La Crosse, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:00am until the time of the service at 11:30am. Military honors will follow the service at 12:45pm. Family and friends are invited for lunch and fellowship immediately after.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church ELCA, 4141 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse, WI 54601.

Richard A. Viergutz

Richard A. Viergutz, 76, of Antigo, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, with family by his side. He was born November 13, 1947, to the late Norman and Betty Viergutz, in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Dick was a Vietnam Vet, a son, brother, father and grandpa. He married his first wife, Rita Bolhman Swanson and together they had two daughters, Barb and Brenda. He married his second wife, Margret Hermen and they had two children, Kenny and Christy.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, stock car racing, and farming.

He is survived by his daughters, Barbra (Tim) Plautz, Brenda Viergutz, and Christy Viergutz; grandchildren, Brandon (Megan) Maszk, Tyler Plautz, Morgan (Jon) Turzinski, Scott (Alicia) Swanson, and Michaela Kroll; great grandchildren, Mayzie, Bristal, Holden, and Havanah; siblings, Jerry, Jeanie, Dennise, and Norman Jr.; foster sisters, Betty and Virginia; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Margaret Viergutz; and son, Kenneth.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, on Friday, May 10, at Brainard Funeral Home, with Pastor Dave Karolus officiating. A visitation will take place from 1:00 pm until the time of services at the funeral home, with military honors to follow services.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to Honor Flight.

The family would like to thank Hospice, Tomahawk Health Services, and Brainard Funeral Home for their compassionate care.