Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Davis Winter singled home Collin Mielke with the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning to give Wausau East a 6-5 win over Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Tuesday at East High School.

Wausau East scored three times in the bottom of the fourth inning, tying the game at 5-5 on a two-run single by Oliver Turjaski.

The score held until the 11th when the Lumberjacks (6-3, 4-2 WVC) pulled out the win.

Winter picked up the pitching win as well, striking out five in 7 2/3 shutout innings of relief.

The two teams will meet up again for a rematch on Thursday at Merrill starting at 5 p.m.

Merrill 001 400 000 00 – 5 8 1

Wausau East 200 300 000 01 – 6 6 1

WP: Davis Winter. LP: E.J. Weix.

SO: Sam Reimann (3 2/3 inn.) 3, Weix (6 2/3 inn.) 3; R.J. Stroming (3 1/3 inn.) 2, Winter (7 2/3 inn.) 5. BB: Reimann 5, Weix 3; Stroming 3, Winter 2.

Top hitters: MER, Isaak Clapper 2×5, RBI; Ben Thom 1×4, 2 RBI. WE, Winter 2×4, 2 runs, RBI; Caden Werth 1×3, 2 RBI; Oliver Turjaski 2×3, 2 RBI; Zach Pagel 2B.

Records: Merrill 5-8, 1-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 6-3, 4-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.