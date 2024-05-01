Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East won its second-straight Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament meet, edging Stevens Point by one stroke on Tuesday at Greenwood Hills Country Club.

Wausau East finished with a score of 327, one better than Stevens Point. Marshfield took third with a score of 332, one shot in front of Wisconsin Rapids. Wausau West and D.C. Everest tied for fifth with 353s.

Cooper Bjerke also earned medalist honors by himself this time for Wausau East as he shot a 74. Bjerke had finished a three-way tie at the opening conference meet last Friday.

Marshfield’s Keegan Fredrick finished second with a 77, two strokes in front of Wausau East’s Teddy Schlindwein and Stevens Point’s Nate Earnest.

Sawyer Krumbs added an 84 for Wausau East.

Russell Harder tied for fifth with an 80 and Alex Fehl shot 86 to lead Wausau West.

D.C. Everest’s top finishers were Zachary May and Karter Quevillon, who tied for 19th with 87s.

The third WVC meet will be Friday at Bullseye Golf Club in Wisconsin Rapids. Marshfield will serve as the host.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Leg No. 2, April 29, at Greenwood Hills Country Club, Wausau

Team scores: 1. Wausau East 327; 2. Stevens Point 328; 3. Marshfield 332; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 333; 5. Wausau West and D.C. Everest 353; 7. Merrill 357.

Individual scores: 1. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 74; 2. Keegan Fredrick (MAR) 77; 3. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) and Nate Earnest (SP) 79; 5. Russell Harder (WW) and Carter Morrison (WR) 80; 7. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 81; 8. Zach Hinchcliffe (SP) 82; 9. Tyler Heiman (MAR) and Will Weidman (WR) 83; 11. Jacob Schmeltzer (MER), Sawyer Krumbs (WE) and Brandon Newago (WR) 84; 14. Jax Pagel (WR) and Magnus Machtan (MAR) 85; 17. Alex Fehl (WW) and Jackson Schroeder (SP) 86; 19. Zachary May (DC), Karter Quevillon (DC) and Afton Hamill (MAR) 87; 22. Bryce Bredl (WR) 88; 23. Chase Klebenow (MER) and Tanner Courtright (DC) 89; 25. Griffen Bunnell (DC), Brody Trantow (WE) and Carter Combs (SP) 90; 28. Evan Elliott (MER) 91; 29. Parker Klebenow (MER) and Drew Schwabe (WW) 93; 31. Sawyer Zydzik (WW) 94; 32. Maxx Oertel (MAR) 95; 33. William Butalla (WW) 97; 34. Andrew Kraft (WE) 111; 35. Ben Zoesch (DC) WD.

Overall Standings through Leg 2 of 7

Team: 1. Wausau East 14; 2. Stevens Point 12; 3. Marshfield 10; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 8; 5. D.C. Everest 5.5; 6. Wausau West 3.5; 7. Merrill 3.

Individual: 1. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 28.5; 2. Keegan Fredrick (MAR) 27.5; 3. Nate Earnest (SP) and Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 26; 5. Carter Morrison (WR) 21; 6. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 16; 7. Zach Hinchcliffe (SP) 15; 8. Jacob Schmeltzer (MER) and Russell Harder (WW) 14.5; 10. Sawyer Krambs (WE) 13; 11. Jax Pagel (WR) 8.5; 12. Tyler Heiman (MAR) and Will Weidman (WR) 6.5; 14. Brody Trantow (WE) 5; 15. Brandon Newago (WR) 4; 16. Tanner Courtright (DC), Afton Hamill (MAR) and Carter Combs (SP) 2; 19. Magnus Machtan (MAR) 1.5.