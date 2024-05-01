Scores of communities recognized for their bird-friendly ways through the Bird City Wisconsin program will host bird festivals in the next few weeks, including on May 11. That’s the day recognized globally as World Migratory Bird Day. Many birding organizations will host events as well.

Migration, when 60 percent to 70 percent of bird mortality occurs, is the most perilous time of a bird’s life. Storms, loss of stopover habitat, window collisions, power lines, outdoor cats and other predators are part of the gauntlet birds survive to reach Wisconsin, said Ryan Brady, a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation biologist who monitors bird populations.

This year’s World Migratory Bird Day theme highlights the importance of insects to birds. Insects are essential sources of energy for many migratory bird species, not only during the breeding seasons but also during their extensive journeys and greatly affect the timing, duration and overall success of bird migrations, according to the WMBD website.

Along their migration routes, birds actively seek out insects in fields, forests, wetlands and various habitats during stopovers. The timing of bird migration often coincides with peak insect abundance at stopover locations, supplying nourishment for birds to replenish their energy reserves before continuing their journeys. You can support insects for birds by using native plants and avoiding pesticides or other lawn chemicals, according the WMBD website.

Below is a listing of events compiled by SOS Save Our Songbirds from the Internet and listed by date, and then alphabetically by the community where the event is occurring. Check your local nature center as well for their offerings.

May 2

Fond du Lac Bird City & World Migratory Bird Day Celebration, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts, 51 Sheboygan St., Fond du Lac

May 4

Wings Over Alma Mini Train Ride, 1 p.m. View returning flyway birds on this non-guided mini-train ride through the Tiffany Bottoms. Reserve your seat now.

Party for the Planet, Henry Vilas Zoo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison

Oshkosh Bird Fest, 6 a.m. to noon, Lakeshore Park Pavilion, 1875 Punhoqua St., Oshkosh

May 10-12

Northwoods Birding and Wildlife Festival, North Lakeland Discovery Center, 14006 Discovery Lane, Manitowish Waters

May 10-17

Brew City Bird Festival in Milwaukee, various locations. Register for events.

May 11

Crex Meadows Spring Festival in Grantsburg, events from 5.30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration for some events.

Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge World Migratory Bird Day, Turner Tract, Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, N541 Highway H, Genoa City

1000 Islands Environmental Center World Migratory Bird Day, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1000 Beaulieu Court, Kaukauna

Manitowoc World Migratory Bird Day, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Lincoln Park Zoo, 1215 N. Eighth St., Manitowoc

World Migratory Bird Day Walk in Monona, 8 a.m., San Damiano Park, 4123 Monona Drive, Monona

McFarland Bird Festival, 9 a.m. to noon, Lewis Park, 5012 Highland Drive, McFarland

Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge Annual Birding Festival, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the refuge, W28488 Refuge Road, Trempealeau

May 10-13

2024 Horicon Marsh Bird Festival, Horicon. Registration required.

May 17-19

Wisconsin Society for Ornithology Birding Trips and Convention at Woodland Dunes Nature Center & Preserve, 3000 Hawthorne Ave., Two Rivers. Onsite registration at the conference. No membership needed.

Washington Islands Birding Festival. Registration deadline is May 5.

May 18

Lake Michigan Bird Observatory World Migratory Bird Day, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Upper Lake Park, 554 N. Lake St., Port Washington.

Woodland Dunes Nature Center’s Bird Breakfast & Migration Celebration, 8-11 a.m., 3000 Hawthorne Ave., Two Rivers. Advance registration required.

May 23-25

Chequamegon Bay Birding & Nature Festival, Ashland. Registration required.

May 23-26

Door County Festival of Nature, registration required.