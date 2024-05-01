Dear editor,

I read with confusion Mr. Orlando Alfonso’s letter regarding the renaming of Monk Botanical Gardens. (April 29th issue) At first I thought perhaps he was trying to be satirical and then realized that was not the case. I have now come to the conclusion that it is Mr. Alfonso who is confused.

When he wrote to equate the renaming of Monk (Botanical) Gardens to the renaming of streets and dismantling statues in our country of historical figures, he must not realize that those street names were changed and statues removed because those men were slave owners or committed treason against their county by trying to overthrow the government. Mr. Monk was neither of those things. He graciously donated his land to our community so that we could all enjoy a beautiful piece of nature. I have no idea if he was a conservative or a progressive; it doesn’t matter. That is a moot point in this situation. I do know he didn’t own human beings and he didn’t try to overthrow our government and start a civil war.

Therefore, Mr. Alfonso’s analogy is flawed.

Lee Shipway of Wausau

