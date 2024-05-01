Dear editor,



I’ve spent the weekend pondering the current hot topic of debate here in Wausau over the renaming of Monk Botanical Gardens and their institution of fees to visit the grounds. And I don’t agree with the decision of the Board of Directors.



I’m not a Wausau native. In fact, I’m not even a Wisconsin native. I was born and raised in Connecticut where aside from the few safe city parks, every natural area you wanted to visit required an entry fee. State parks, state beaches, even some city recreational facilities all required entry fees ranging from $15-$60 per person or vehicle. And when there is a recession and a large majority of people are living at or below the poverty line, those places and experiences become out of reach. When a family has to choose between putting food on the table or a day out at a park, they will always choose survival over pleasure.



Wausau has an amazing opportunity with Monk Botanical Gardens. It’s been a place where people can experience the natural world without having to pay entry fees, or by paying what they can afford. It opens a world of discovery to kids and adults who may otherwise be unable to afford paying the entry fee for Rib Mountain State Park or who can’t make the drive to Madison or Eau Claire or Green Bay. By charging a fee, you exclude the people who would benefit the most from a free garden: those in the community who are at or below the poverty line.



As for the name change, I fully believe that removing the Monk name is wrong. It’s distasteful and frankly a slap in the face to the family and to the memory of Mr. Monk. The board keeps claiming that the name change is more representative of the area and that renaming it will make it more prominent to people traveling through the area.



By that logic, we should rename other Wausau-area staples to include the Wausau name. Granite Peak can become the Wausau Ski Resort, the Grand Theatrer can become Wausau’s Grand Theater and the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum can become the Wausau Art Museum. But you don’t see any of these organizations jumping to add “Wausau” into their names just because that’s the city we’re in. People know that these places are in Wausau because they have been for decades. Monk Botanical Gardens is no different. The Monk family donated the land with the intent that the land be used to educate the public about botany. It has grown and has fostered some incredible events and I feel that some of the charm will be gone when it becomes something to make a profit instead of serve the community.



I urge the board to reconsider and undo their name change. Keep it as it is, and if an entry fee is truly unavoidable (which I don’t believe is true) then make it affordable. Offer single-use tickets in addition to the yearly pass, offer discounted rates for families on WIC/EBT or SSI. If you’re going to demand an entry fee then it needs to be accessible to everyone or you’ll lose the whole spirit of the gardens.



Nicole MacDowell of Wausau

