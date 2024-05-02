Remember those afternoons spent at the mall when the best part of the day was grabbing an Orange Julius? This week’s cocktail pays tribute to those memories – but with a definite adult twist. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Orange Julius

2.5 oz. Vanilla vodka

1 oz. RumChata

3.5 oz. Orange juice

Orange slices, for garnish

Fill a cocktail glass with ice, measure the liquids and stir. Garnish with a slice or two of freshly sliced orange, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.