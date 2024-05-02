Gary Spranger, 55, of Birnamwood. April 29, 2024: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing [email protected] and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email [email protected] with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Devon Deshawn Hall, 25, of Milwaukee. April 2, 2024: Capture an intimate representation, possess or distribute an intimate representation, third-degree sexual assault, bail jumping
Nicole Kimmins, 29 of Wausau. May 1, 2024: Bail jumping
Michael Curtis, 51, of Wausau. April 29, 2024: Battery by prisoners, substantial battery-intend bodily harm
Justin Obrien, 43, of Wausau. April 29 and April 26, 2024: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, knowingly violate a domestic abuse order
Donald Lundberg, 55. April 25, 2024: Bail jumping
Cory Knoblock, 39, of Wausau. April 29, 2024: Fourth-offense OWI with a passenger younger than 16
Gary Spranger, 55, of Birnamwood. April 29, 2024: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm
Deandre Caldwell, 34. April 19, 2024: Second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim
Nouanesy Phandannouvong, 51, of Wausau. April 22, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver – repeater; possession of methamphetamine – repeater
Kyle J. Pederson, 40, of Wausau. April 19, 2024: Bail jumping, theft
Joavanni D. Perez, 23, of Wausau. April 22, 2024: False imprisonment, sexual assault
Jessica Colby, 28, of Stratford. April 18, 2024: Possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, as party to a crime; possession of cocaine with intent to deliver