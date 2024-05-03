STEVENS POINT – Residents in the Stevens Point Area will now have access to a free, drop-in child care program thanks to a partnership between the Stevens Point Area YMCA and Women’s Fund of Portage County.

Parent’s Morning Out will be offered from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. June 6, July 11 and Aug. 1 at the Stevens Point YMCA. The program will be funded by a grant from the Women’s Fund.

“At the YMCA, we continue to see a need here in Portage County to support families, especially women. This grant will provide opportunities for women in Portage County to care for themselves in spirit, mind and body,” said BreAnn Constantineau, YMCA membership, marketing and camp operations director, in a news release.

While children are at the child care, caregivers can connect with friends at the YMCA, engage in wellness activities, run appointments, go shopping or just take a few moments to themselves.

While in drop-in child care at the Y, children can engage in arts and crafts, various activities and socialization with other children.

To secure a spot, contact the YMCA at 715-342- 2980 to register.