Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Friday in Biron, according to Wood County officials.

The crash was reported at about 12:15 a.m. on North Biron Drive, near ND Papers. Police say the driver was headed north and missed a curve, veering off the roadway and crashing into a tree.

Speed is a potential factor in the crash, officials said, which involved a single occupant. The driver died at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation.

