MERRILL – The city will host Food Truck-a-Palooza in mid May to help bring out the community for a fun gathering that features food, music, games, activities for kids, wares for sale, a raffle and a cornhole tournament.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 18 at Merrill Festival Grounds, 2001 E. Second St., Merrill.

There will be more than 15 food trucks serving everything from gourmet hot dogs to Thai food to donuts and many foods in between.

A craft and vendor event will feature more than 60 vendors selling such items as clothing, crocheted items, signs, books, soaps, tumblers and woodworking.

“The City of Merrill is excited to bring this event to the area. We have been looking for something that our community and the surrounding communities can come together and enjoy. What better way than food, drinks, music, crafts, cornhole and fun,” said Merrill

Mayor Steve Hass in a news release.

The cornhole tournament will cap out at 40 teams. If you’re interested

in participating, you can pre-register by emailing [email protected]. Walk-ins are welcome depending on availability of open spots. Sign-up and registration begin at 11:30 a.m. with the tournament beginning at noon.

Brad Emanuel will perform from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you’d like to buy your raffle tickets in advance of the event, visit the Lincoln County Humane Society at 310 N. Memorial Drive in Merrill.

Follow Merrill’s Food Truck-a-Palooza Facebook page for announcements, sponsor spotlights and food truck menus.