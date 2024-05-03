Wausau Pilot & Review

A John Muir Middle School teacher is facing drug charges after police allegedly discovered cocaine in his vehicle while parked on district property, officials said Friday.

Nevan Larson, 23, has been placed on a leave of absence pending the outcome of the investigation. Larson teaches math at John Muir and is a 2022 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. According to his LinkedIn profile, Larson has been employed in Wausau since January 2023.

Wausau Police Capt. Ben Graham, in a news release, said an investigation began Thursday when the school resource officer was tipped off that Larson had drugs in the vehicle. That resulted in a K9 sniff, which was positive.

Officers searched the vehicle and found about 1 gram of suspected cocaine and a presumptive test was positive for the drug, Graham said.

Wausau School District Communications Coordinator Diana White, in a news release, said there are no indications of any student involvement so far.

First-offense cocaine possession is a misdemeanor in Wisconsin but police are recommending charges that include an enhancer for possessing a controlled substance on or near school property. That can increase the penalty for Larson, if he is convicted.

As of Friday morning, Larson is behind bars with an expected court appearance at 2 p.m. Official charges have not yet been filed.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.