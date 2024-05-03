Jack E. Peterson

Jack E. Peterson, 98, of Wausau and Hazelhurst, Wisconsin, passed away on April 26, 2024.

Jack was born on May 14, 1925, to the late John and Erma (Hackbarth) Peterson. He was a 1943 graduate of Wausau High School. After school, Jack joined the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946, participating in the Normandy Invasion aboard the USS Thompson during World War II. Jack went on to become the President and Owner of Schuette, Inc. – Metals & Movers Division. His military service and professional life shaped his character, instilling in him a sense of duty and honor that was carried throughout his life.

Jack married Myra Schuette on November 8, 1952, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Wausau. She preceded him in death on November 22, 1974. Later in life, Jack married Shirley Kreuger on October 10, 1998, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Wausau. Together, they enjoyed living “Up North” in Hazelhurst. Jack was a devoted member at The Church of the Pines, Minocqua. He found solace and community in his faith, which guided him in times of joy and adversity.

In his free time, Jack enjoyed anything from hunting, and fishing, to bicycling, and cross-country skiing. These hobbies allowed him to connect with nature and find peace in the great outdoors.

Jack is survived by his sons, Scott (Marilyn) Peterson and John (Molly) Peterson, stepchildren Dr. Michael Krueger and Jodi (George) Clements, grandchildren Lance (Katie) and Luke (Kaylee), Adam, Amanda, Jack Peterson, and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his spouses, Jack was preceded in death by his mother Erma, father John, and two sisters Gladys Niece and Dolly Olson.

A Funeral Service for Jack will be held on Wednesday May 8, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1101 Elm Street, Wausau. Pastor Mark Gilbert will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Military burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery with a luncheon to follow. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jack will be remembered for his dedication, strength, and unwavering commitment to his family, country, and community.

Ellen S. Janikowski

Ellen Sue Janikowski died peacefully at her home on her 75th birthday, April 30th, 2024. She was born on April 30th, 1949, to Herb and Sue Gripentrog in Marshfield, Wisconsin. She graduated from Newman High School in 1967. Ellen attended UW Marathon County and later graduated from the Wausau State College of Beauty Culture. Ellen married her high school sweetheart, Ron Janikowski on August 29th, 1970.

Ellen worked in the beauty salon industry for several years, leaving to raise her children Jeffrey and Jillian until they were school-aged. She started a new career in the health insurance claims industry with Wausau Insurance and ended with Wausau Benefits paying health care claims before retiring in 2009.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and many well-loved family dogs, especially Mabeline. Survivors include her husband Ron, her two best friends and beloved children Jeffrey (Char) and Jillian Moore (Dane), her goldendoodle Herbie, and her grand pups Suki, Titus, Belvedere, and Luanne. Other survivors include her sisters Mary Laffin (Gordie), Barbara Lattimer, sisters-in-law Pat Wagner (Harold), Dorothy Wagner (Herb) and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her countless other children as she welcomed every friend of her children into her life with open arms.

Ellen enjoyed reading, social media, the many dogs she loved over the years, but most of all, her family. She enjoyed many years of summer weekends camping on Lake Nokomis, going on pontoon boat rides, and taking walks with her dogs. She was devoted to helping her children through life and providing the best home possible to her furry friends.

Ellen was so generous; she’d give you the shirt off her back, or the book off her lap. She was also the most empathetic person, always fighting for what is right, especially homeless pets and people.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that all gifts, memorials, etc. be donated to the Humane Society of Marathon County in her honor.

As per her wishes, there will be a private celebration of life held for immediate family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Brian L. Priller

Brian L. Priller, 67, Wausau, died Monday, April 29, 2024, at his home. He was born May 18, 1956, in Illinois, son of Roy and Dolores (Elle) Priller.

Brian was raised in Indiana until he moved to Wausau WI, in 2014. He was an expert in technology and enjoyed helping friends and family with their tech issues whenever they requested help. He loved walking hiking and enjoyed activities and field trips at the Wausau YMCA.

Brian is proceeded in death by his parents Roy and Delores Priller, Sisters Pam Hettinga and Linda Caras. Brian is survived by sister Sue (Jon) Cirilli and Marty (Val) Priller.

Brian is also survived by his best friend and adventure companion Donna Thornburg along with several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Darla C. Woller

Darla C. Woller, 62, of Wittenberg, passed way unexpectedly after a short illness, at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston. Her loving family was at her side.

Darla was born on May 1, 1961 to the late Dave and Shirley (Adams) Woller. After graduation, Darla tried on many hats in the world of careers. Her favorite being an over the road truckdriver.

Darla was an avid gun collector, lived on a small hobby farm, and a rescuer of all animals. Especially cats. She loved her family and friends and will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Darla was preceded in death by her parents; brother Dave; sister Dane; niece Shannon; and nephew Tony.

She is survived by her siblings: Becky, Robin, Dawn, and Kris Woller; nieces and nephews, Shauna, Samantha, Nikki, Krista, Logan, Troy, Jacob, Danny, Ryan, Duke, and David; as well as her loving herd of cats; and her pups Bodi and Gabbi.

To honor Darla, the family ask that memorials be directed to your local Humane Society.

The family would like to thank the staff at Marshfield Medical Center- Weston for the extraordinary care they gave to Darla.

Online condolences may be directed to MWCS.WS

Marianne A. Hegewald

Marianne ‘Mama’ A. Hegewald, 79, of Elderon, died on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at her home under the care of her family.

Marianne was born on August 18, 1944 in Burlington, the daughter of William and Martha (Radun) Pingel.

On October 16, 1965, Marianne was united in marriage to Dennis ‘Shine’ Hegewald at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2018.

The couple owned and operated Mama’s Place Tavern in Elderon for many years.

Marianne enjoyed watching her birds, cardinals were her favorite. She also enjoyed her flowers and trips to the casino, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and customers at the bar. Marianne was a hard working woman! She worked at Cutler & Hammer in Milwaukee right out of high school until she met the love of her life, Dennis. The couple farmed from 1965 – 1988. She worked at Elderon Food Store and bartended at Wolff’s Den and Wayne & Elsies. She then purchased Wayne & Elsie’s in 1994 retiring in 2021.

Marianne is survived by her children, Jerry (Patti) Hegewald, John (Dawn) Hegewald and Julie (Jerry) Wanta; grandchildren, Colin, Brandon, Jordan (Cheyenne), Hailey (Sam) and Jaden; great grandchildren, Kodie & Karson; step-grandchildren, Jerry (Tiffany), Valeen (Timmy), Flo (Terry) and Alesha (Raphael); siblings, Marie Podjaski, Lloyd (Josie) Pingel, Loretta (John) Lucht, Virginia Wegener, Leonard (Toni) Pingel and Patsy Pingel; brother-in-law, Dale (Margo) Hegewald and sister-in-law, Yvonne Pingel.

Marianne was preceded in death by her husband; parents and siblings, Orville, William, Esther Pingel, Lois Bula and Joyce Krueger; parents-in-law, Millie & Walter Hegewald and brothers-in-law, Fran Bula, Larry Wagner & Myron Podjaski and sister-in-law Lana Verkuilen.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Mr. Dan Cnossen will preside. Burial will be in Evergreen Rest Cemetery, Elderon. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice for the wonderful care that Marianne received.

Jerome D. Hopperdietzel

Jerome D. Hopperdietzel, 78, Athens died Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born March 7, 1946 in Athens, son of the late Harold and Cyrilla (Peters) Hopperdietzel. Jerome married Karyl Hoffman in Wausau and she preceded him in death in 2007.

Jerome worked for a dairy farmer in the town of Hamburg for many years. He also worked for the town of Halsey and later retired from Menzners Lumber in Marathon.

Jerome proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his two stepdaughters Ann and Cindy, three stepsons, Peter, Tim and Karl, numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Nancy and Geraldine Hopperdietzel and his brother-in-law, Leland Raasch and 6 nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Raasch, two brothers, Clifford and Lyle and his niece, Janet Raasch.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024 at Athens Village Cemetery. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com