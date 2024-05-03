WAUSAU – The City of Wausau Fire Department will conduct a controlled, live burn as part of a comprehensive training exercise in firefighting and fire investigation May 6, 7 and 8.

The exercise, which will take place at a residential structure at 1514 N. Second St., is tailored for members of the Wausau Fire Department and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.

The training offers invaluable hands-on firefighting experience.



Before proceeding with the live burn, extensive safety measures have been taken, including Department of Natural Resources approval, asbestos abatement, and thorough site preparation.

