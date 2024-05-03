Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 69. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.