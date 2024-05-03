WAUSAU – The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum announced this week the opening of the two-part exhibition “Women Reframe American Landscape: Susie Barstow & Her Circle | Contemporary Practices,” which will be on view May 4 through Aug, 25.

This exhibition features the first retrospective of 19th century American artist Susie M. Barstow (1836- 1923) and a presentation of contemporary works by a number of other artists, including Teresita Fernández, Guerrilla Girls, Marie Lorenz, Tanya Marcuse, Mary Mattingly and Ebony Patterson.

The 19th century part of this exhibition includes the first ever solo exhibition and deep dive into Barstow’s life and work. Major works by Barstow are on view, along with the artist’s sketches and materials. A selection of works by artists in her circle are also on view, including Julie Hart Beers, Fidelia Bridges, Charlotte Buell Coman, Eliza Greatorex, Mary Josephine Walters and Laura Woodward.

“We are proud and excited to host ‘Women Reframe American Landscape,'” said museum director Matt Foss in a news release. “Not only does the exhibition shine a light on the accomplishments of Susie Barstow and other unheralded women artists of the past, but highlights the work of some of the finest women artists working today.”

The museum will host a curatorial conversation about the transformative role women played in landscape painting on June 13.

For more information, visit www.lywam.org, email [email protected] or call 715-845-7010.