This easy one-pan meal not only saves time but also infuses the flavors of tarragon beautifully with chicken and asparagus for a delightful spring or summer dinner.
Now, let’s dive into the recipe so you can recreate this dish:
Sheet Pan Tarragon Chicken with Asparagus Recipe
Ingredients:
- For the chicken:
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh tarragon, chopped
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 lemon, sliced
- For the asparagus:
- 1 lb asparagus, ends trimmed
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat the oven:
- Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat for easy cleanup.
- Prepare the chicken:
- In a small bowl, mix olive oil, chopped tarragon, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Rub this mixture all over the chicken breasts to coat them thoroughly.
- Place the chicken breasts on the prepared baking sheet.
- Prepare the asparagus:
- In a bowl, toss the asparagus with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Arrange the asparagus around the chicken on the baking sheet.
- Bake:
- Place the sheet pan in the oven and bake for about 20-25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through (reaching an internal temperature of 165°F) and the asparagus is tender-crisp.
- Serve:
- Serve the chicken and asparagus hot, garnished with slices of lemon and additional fresh tarragon if desired.