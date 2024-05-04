Wausau Pilot & Review

This easy one-pan meal not only saves time but also infuses the flavors of tarragon beautifully with chicken and asparagus for a delightful spring or summer dinner.

Now, let’s dive into the recipe so you can recreate this dish:

Sheet Pan Tarragon Chicken with Asparagus Recipe

Ingredients:

  • For the chicken:
    • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
    • 2 tablespoons olive oil
    • 2 tablespoons fresh tarragon, chopped
    • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • 1 lemon, sliced
  • For the asparagus:
    • 1 lb asparagus, ends trimmed
    • 1 tablespoon olive oil
    • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven:
    • Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat for easy cleanup.
  2. Prepare the chicken:
    • In a small bowl, mix olive oil, chopped tarragon, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Rub this mixture all over the chicken breasts to coat them thoroughly.
    • Place the chicken breasts on the prepared baking sheet.
  3. Prepare the asparagus:
    • In a bowl, toss the asparagus with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Arrange the asparagus around the chicken on the baking sheet.
  4. Bake:
    • Place the sheet pan in the oven and bake for about 20-25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through (reaching an internal temperature of 165°F) and the asparagus is tender-crisp.
  5. Serve:
    • Serve the chicken and asparagus hot, garnished with slices of lemon and additional fresh tarragon if desired.