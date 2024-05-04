Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Wausau East’s Cooper Bjerke and the Lumberjacks team continued its early dominance in the Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament as both placed first at the third leg of the event on Friday at Bullseye Golf Club.

Marshfield was the host school.

Wausau East won its third-straight tournament meet with a score of 311, with Marshfield tying Stevens Point for second with 330.

Bjerke won his third-straight individual title, shooting a 73 for Wausau East, with teammate Sawyer Krambs second with a 76.

Brody Trantow added a 79 and Teddy Schlindwein shot an 83 as well for the Lumberjacks.

Alex Fehl tied Schlindwein for eighth with an 83 to lead Wausau West, which placed fifth with a total of 343.

D.C. Everest placed sixth as Tanner Courtright shot 84 and Zachary May had an 85.

The fourth leg of the seven-event tournament will be played Monday at Wausau Country Club.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Leg No. 3, May 3, at Bullseye Golf Club, Wisconsin Rapids (Host: Marshfield)

Team scores: 1. Wausau East 311; 2. Stevens Point and Marshfield 330; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 339; 5. Wausau West 343; 6. D.C. Everest 346; 7. Merrill 353.

Individual scores: 1. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 73; 2. Sawyer Krambs (WE) 76; 3. Carter Morrison (WR) and Zach Hinchcliffe (SP) 78; 5. Brody Trantow (WE) 79; 6. Tyler Heiman (MAR) 80; 7. Afton Hamill (MAR) 81; 8. Alex Fehl (WW) and Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 83; 10. Nathan Earnest (SP), Keegan Fredrick (MAR), Tanner Courtright (DC), Carter Combs (SP) and Jackson Schroeder (SP) 84; 15. Magnus Machtan (MAR) and Zachary May (DC) 85; 17. Jacob Schmelzter (MER), Brandon Newago (WR) and Bryce Bredl (WR) 86; 20. Drew Schwabe (WW), Ryan Trucco (WW), Sam Barthels (WE) and Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 87; 24. Karter Quevillon (DC) and Parker Klebenow (MER) 88; 26. Maxx Oertel (MAR), Evan Elliott (MER), Jax Pagel (WR) and Griffen Bunnell (DC) 89; 30. Chase Klebenow (MER) and Colton Burrows (MER) 90; 32. Connor Jensen (WR) 92; 33. William Butalla (DC) 93; 35. Eli Kruger (MAR) 96.

Overall Standings Through Meet 3 of 7

Team: 1. Wausau East 21; 2. Stevens Point 17.5; 3. Marshfield 15.5; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 12; 5. D.C. Everest 7.5; 6. Wausau West 6.5; 7. Merrill 4.

Individual: 1. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 43.5; 2. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) and Carter Morrison (WR) 33.5; 4. Keegan Fredrick (MAR) 31.5; 5. Nate Earnest (SP) 30; 6. Zach Hinchcliffe (SP) 27.5; 7. Sawyer Krambs (WE) 27; 8. Tyler Heiman (MAR) 16.5; 9. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) and Brody Trantow (WE) 16; 11. Jacob Schmeltzer (MER) and Russell Harder (WW) 14.5; 13. Afton Hamill (MAR) 11; 14. Jax Pagel (WR) 8.5; 15. Alex Fehl (WW) 7.5; 16. Will Weidman (WR) 6.5; 17. Tanner Courtright (DC) and Carter Combs (SP) 6; 19. Brandon Newago (WR) and Jackson Schroeder (SP) 4; 21. Magnus Machtan (MAR) 2.5; 22. Zach May (DC) 1.