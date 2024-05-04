Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 63. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 8 mph.