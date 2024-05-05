Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

The Community Closet Is Coming To Edgar. United Way of Marathon County’s Community Closet provides free clothing for all ages. Mobile Closet volunteers will help set up and take down a shopping floor, work with guests to complete intake paperwork, and help them through the shopping process. To get involved, contact Carly Hanney at 715-298-5719 or [email protected].

Compassionate Volunteers Needed. The Good Shepherd Shelter has many volunteer opportunities: preparing meals, serving meals, distributing bedding and clothing, helping guests read and understand policies and procedures, and interacting with guests to help them feel welcome and included in our community. Contact Nathan at [email protected] or 715-849-3311 to get started.

Are You A Veteran Or Currently Serving? Interim Hospice’s Vet to Vet program connects veteran or active military volunteers to a veteran in hospice care. Volunteers provide friendly visits as well as assist in planning and attending special activities to show our appreciation for their service. Contact Maya at 715-842-7707, ext. 2711, or [email protected] for more information.

Do You Like To Help People One-On-One? The Good News Project is in urgent need of office support. The only requirement is that you enjoy helping others. Some of the tasks will include answering phones, filling in paperwork, greeting guests, and other small projects based on your talents. Please contact Rouleen at 715-843-5985, ext. 104, or [email protected] to find out more.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Large Backpacks Needed. The Good Shepherd Shelter seeks backpack donations for their homeless clients to keep their belongings in. Contact Nathan at [email protected] or 715-849-3311 to arrange drop off.

Arts and Crafts Items Needed. The Behavioral Health Program at North Central Health Care seeks art supplies to enhance their programs. Needs include markers, sketch paper, Diamond Art kits, Mod Podge paste, watercolor supplies, sidewalk chalk and canvases and other paintable-items. To help, you can drop off items at the Volunteer Office, 2400 Marshall St., Suite B, in Wausau, or reach out to Lori at 715-848-4449 or [email protected].

Source: United Way of Marathon County