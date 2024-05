Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Light east southeast wind becoming southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.