Editor,

The week of May 5-11 marks the 55th annual Professional Municipal Clerks Week.

Marathon County is so fortunate to have 61 municipal clerks who show up to serve their communities every day. When citizens think of their municipal clerk, they often think of them in terms of administering elections. While our city, village, and town clerks do serve a huge role in making sure our elections are safe and secure under increasing scrutiny, they have multiple other responsibilities as well. They issue bartender and liquor licenses, bill and collect property taxes, compile agendas and minutes for municipal board or council meetings, file all kinds of reports with various state agencies, issue permits, help with zoning issues, and so much more.

Most of our city and village clerks are full-time appointed officials with additional staff to help them fulfill their duties. Town clerks are a mix of elected and appointed officials who often work a full-time job and do their clerk job “on the side.”

I would encourage you to take a moment this coming week to drop a note of thanks to your municipal clerk, or if you see them out and about, thank them for serving so well. Don’t know who your municipal clerk is? Check out the links on the county website HERE.

THANK YOU to all our municipal clerks and clerk staff. Our lives wouldn’t be the same without each and every one of you!

Kim Trueblood

Marathon County Clerk