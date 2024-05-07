WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts will host a public reception May 10

for a new community project done in partnership with Northcentral Technical College Alternative High and the NTC welding program.

This reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Appetizers and refreshments will be served. After the unveiling of the sculptures, they continue to be accessible by patrons and community members free of charge during regular operating hours.

This project, born out of the idea to increase public art in downtown Wausau, was brought together by the CVA and NTC’s Veronica Hope. Together, they teamed up with the NTC Alternative High to provide public art installations in the CVA’s Outdoor Learning Studio, formerly referenced as the courtyard. This installation includes one large walk-through arch with bench seating as well as various welded garden art.

These pieces are not only sculptural public art installations, they serve as outdoor seating for our guests, particularly our summer camp students each year who use the outdoor space as their break area for lunch, snack and free time.

The CVA, 427 N. Fourth St., Wausau, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.