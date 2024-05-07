Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 57. East southeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Patchy fog between 10pm and 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.