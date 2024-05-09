KRONENWETTER – The village will once again host its Bike & Walk for the Health of It event in mid May to promote healthy life habits and celebrate the national bike month.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. May 16 at Towering Pines Park at the intersection of Pine and Tower roads.

The event invites residents to hit the pavement on one of the three laid-out courses (1-mile, 3-mile and 9-mile). They can go on foot or by bike.

“After a long winter stuck inside, it’s nice to get outside and take a walk or ride a bike with the community. It’s a fitting lead-in to an active summer,” said Community Development Director Peter Wegner.

Attendees will receive a chance to win one of five bikes. Prize baskets from local businesses will also be raffled. Entry into the raffles is free.

The event will also feature a kids’ bike obstacle course, and a fire engine will be on hand for attendees to explore. Safe Kids of Marathon County will be on site to properly fit bike helmets. They will have 60 helmets of various sizes to hand out, as well.

Participants are required to wear bike helmets (only if you are riding a bike) and brightly colored clothing.

Free small snacks are available along with food for purchase from food trucks.

Dogs are also welcome as long as they are leashed and controlled.

Visit the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/369829005375833 for more info.