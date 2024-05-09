ROTHSCHILD — A group of local leaders has completed the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce’s nine-month Transformational Leadership program. These graduates were recognized at a ceremony at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Rothschild on Tuesday, May 7.

The event featured remarks from Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, and Owen Jones, President and CEO of Tommy Docks and chair of the Chamber board. Additional highlights of the evening included presentations on class projects by participants and the impact these projects had on the community. New this session, the program was expanded to include three cohorts.

These 57 graduates recognized at the ceremony included: Brittney Barsi, Terry Bauman, Kristy Bechtel, Andrew Bennett, Bianca Boettcher, Christa Christiansen, Vince Collelo, Nicole Daniecki, Andrew Delforge, Casey Demers, Ross Diener, Tabitha Erlandson, Angela Farrar, Patrick Filbrandt, Jason Fischer, Brian Gerrits, Brandon Glisch, Shane Hardrath, Shane Heilman, Andy Jacobs, Janet Jakubek, Heather Jeske, Shawn Koeppel, Tyler Krause, Bill Krautkramer, Jennifer Kunkel, Jeff Kurth, Lee Lenser, Nick Louis, Tyler Mancl, Joe Meyer, Matt Meyers, Erin Mitchell, Geoff Mondroski, Emily Moore, Brad Mueller, Rob Mulry, Tiffany Neiter, Paige Nelson, Sara Nikolay, Rhonda Nowak, Cassie Raith, Jennifer Rauscher, Collin Ritzinger, Jessica Sands, Season Schmitz, Jennifer Schommer, Lucas Sczygelski, Josh Simonis, Kristin Sparbel, Julie Streufert, Kim Trueblood, Melissa Vergara, Brian Waraksa, Sara Weith, Carisa White and Jennifer Zastrow

A highlight of the program was the presentation of three Transformational Leader of the Year Awards. These were presented to Geoff Mondroski, Emily Moore and Melissa Vergara. This award recognizes participants who demonstrated exceptional growth throughout the program, as voted by their peers.

Bridget Wenman, President of Perspectives Training and Consulting LLC, has been leading the Chamber’s Transformational Leadership program since 2019.

“I am continually impressed by the young leadership that I see throughout this program and I am excited to help the Chamber by offering a program that not only challenges the participants, but also positively impacts their organizations and the community.” said Wenman.

Registration for the 2024-2025 Transformational Leadership program is now open. The first in the series of monthly sessions will be held on Tuesday, September 10. The program will include nine sessions totaling more than 70 hours of interactive learning and opportunities to grow both personally and professionally. For more information on the program, visit WausauChamber.com or contact Sharon Baumann at 715-848-5943 or [email protected].

Members of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce can participate in the program at a reduced rate.