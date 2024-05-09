WITTENBERG – Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg recently donated more than 800 travel items to 11 organizations that work to help families, children and women who are victims of abuse and/or sexual violence.

Items included hard shell carry-on luggage pieces and travel accessories.

Along with women and families abruptly finding themselves homeless, foster children may often have to move frequently between places and may have nothing sustainable to carry what little possessions they have.

“Very often victims come with nothing but the clothes on their backs,” said Volunteer Coordinator and Administrative Assistant of the Family Center in Wisconsin Rapids Amy Scheide. “We can fill the suitcases with vital supplies to help them on their journey to their violence free futures. We are already using them and were able to give them to two survivors this past week.”