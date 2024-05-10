WAUSAU – Safe Kids Marathon County, led by Aspirus Wausau Hospital, will participate in Safe Kids Week May 11-18 to raise awareness about child injury prevention.

Unintentional injuries among kids rise dramatically from late spring throughout the summer.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, 42 percent of all child deaths from unintentional injuries in the U.S. occur May through August. Preventable injuries are the number one cause of death of children in the U.S., and millions more are injured in ways that can affect them for the rest of their lives.

“Our main focus for Safe Kids Week is bike safety, particularly the importance of wearing a properly fitted helmet,” said Amanda Tabin, Safe Kids & Injury Prevention Coordinator at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, in a news release. “Properly fitted helmets can reduce the risk of head injuries by at least 45 percent. Yet, in the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, only 28 percent of Marathon County middle school students reported that they wear a helmet when riding a bike.”

Throughout the week, Safe Kids will be at community events, allowing families to have their bike helmets checked for proper fit and safety. Children without a safe and properly fitted helmet can get a free helmet at these events while supplies last.

Safe Kids Week – bike helmet fittings and free helmet distribution events

May 11: Children’s Festival in Wausau

May 16: Bike & Walk for the Health of It in Kronenwetter

May 18: Everest Area Bike Rodeo in Rothschild

For more information about upcoming events and helpful safety tips for caregivers, follow Safe Kids Marathon County on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SafeKidsMC.