The D.C. Everest Senior High School Student Art Show is on exhibit through May 24 at the Center for the Visual Arts in downtown Wausau.

The exhibition, which features original artwork by more than 50 students in the Loft Gallery, opened on May 2 with a reception that drew more than 100 people.

The CVA is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.