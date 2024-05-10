Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West’s Lucas Hager struck out 10 in a complete-game effort, while also adding a two-run double as the Warriors downed Merrill 3-2 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Thursday at West High School.

Jackson Albee added an RBI double for the Warriors, who snap a seven-game losing skid and improve to 3-10 overall and 3-6 in the WVC.

Sam Reimann hit a home run and drove in both runs for Merrill (8-10, 2-7 WVC).

The two teams will play again Friday at Merrill starting at 5 p.m.

Warriors 3, Bluejays 2

Merrill 000 101 0 – 2 6 0

Wausau West 021 000 x – 3 6 0

WP: Lucas Hager. LP: Brady Kanitz.

SO: Kanitz 6; Hager 10. BB: Kanitz 3; Hager 0.

Top hitters: M, Brady Norton 2×3, run; Reimann 2×3, HR, 2 RBI. WW, Jackson Albee 2B, RBI; Hager 2B, 2 RBI.

Records: Merrill 8-10, 2-7 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 3-10, 3-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference.