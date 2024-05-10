Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – D.C. Everest pitchers Addison Kluck and Kesley Meverden combined on a six-inning perfect game as the Evergreens defeated Merrill 10-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Thursday at the Merrill Recreation Center.

Kluck struck out 12 in five innings and Meverden finished off the win with a perfect sixth as the Evergreens improve to 12-5 overall and 8-2 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Dakota Witucki had a home run, and Sydney Spear had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in a pair of runs for D.C. Everest.

Mara Meverden and Brooke Brown both added two hits, and Brown also had two RBI in the win for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest will play two games at the Chippewa Falls Invitational on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Evergreens 10, Bluejays 0

D.C. Everest 402 022 – 10 11 0

Merrill 000 000 – 0 0 1

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Mady Graap.

SO: Kluck (5 inn.) 12, Kelsey Meverden (1 inn.) 1; Graap (3 inn.) 0, Mackenzie Herdt (3 inn.) 4. BB: Kluck 0, K. Meverden 0; Graap 4, Herdt 3.

Top hitters: DC, Brooke Brown 2×4, 2 RBI; Dakota Witucki 2×4, HR, RBI; Mara Meverden 2×3, 2 runs, RBI; Taylor Friedel 2 runs; Sydney Spear 3×4, 2 2Bs, 2 RBI.

Records: D.C. Everest 12-5, 8-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Merrill 5-14, 2-8 Wisconsin Valley Conference.