Wausau Pilot & Review

A home and garage are a total loss after a fire broke out early Thursday morning, according to the Merrill Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 4:30 a.m. May 9 at N5621 Hwy. 107 in the town of Rock Falls, just north of Merrill. The structure was engulfed in flames when the initial 911 call came in, officials said.

Lincoln County deputies were the first on scene and reported that the building was fully involved with a majority of the structure being consumed by the fire and a power line down nearby. Rescue crews were initially unsure whether anyone was inside, and additional resources were requested from Tomahawk EMS, Wisconsin Public Service, Pine River Fire Department, Corning Fire Department, and Town of Russell Fire Department, along with a General Alarm for off-duty Merrill Firefighters.

While firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, a 500 pound propane tank near the structure was cooled and shut off at the valve, while rural water supply options were set up and deployed. Crews extinguished the fire and confirmed there were no occupants inside.

Both the home and the unattached garage were considered a total loss. Officials say the blaze was unintentional but the cause remains under investigation. No one was injured.

Photo courtesy of the Merrill Fire Department