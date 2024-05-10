The Wausau American Legion Post 10 provided meals including desserts for 90 Wausau area Veterans and their families on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The meals were prepared by Bunkers Restaurant and packaged by their staff with the help of volunteers. The meals were delivered to the Veterans at their home by 25 volunteer drivers.

On this day the volunteers made a special delivery to the Wausau Fire Department Station on Thomas St. They were provided with twenty-four meals and deserts to thank them for all they do for our local veteran organizations and community. The Station participates in many of our major events throughout the year including the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Restlawn Cemetery, Patriot Day 911 at Bunkers Restaurant and the Veterans Tribute and Honor Flight events at Bull Falls Brewery.

The post has delivered over 6100 meals to Veterans and their Widows in the last four years to thank them for their service. The post is always looking to help more Veterans and Widows with meal deliveries. If you could use support or know of a Veteran or Widow that does, call the post reservation line at 715-298-1606 to be added to the meal delivery. Please leave a name and phone number for us to contact you.

Funding from the post and donations from local businesses and community minded individuals provide the support for this valuable service.

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann