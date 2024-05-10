Stuart L. Kuehl

Stuart L. Kuehl, 95, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on May 9, 2024.

He was born June 1, 1928, in Wausau, to parents Julius and Helen (Prahl) Kuehl. Stuart farmed with his father until he was 30 years old, at which time he went to work at Morley-Murphy. He retired from Drott / JI Case. He especially enjoyed dancing waltzes and polkas. He also enjoyed country music and attending concerts and festivals. Stuart married Caroline Traska on June 5, 1954, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Town of Wausau. Together, they had one daughter.



Stuart is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Caroline “Carrie” Kuehl; daughter, Kathleen “Kathy” Kuehl; sister, Grace Luetschwager; sister-in-law, Helen Traska; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; cousins; in-laws, Arthur and Elsie Traska; and friends.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 11:00 am, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Rev. Caroline Schwantes of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church will officiate. Following the service, Stuart will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park.



Our family wishes to thank the staff at Mount View Care Center for their excellent care of Stuart for the last two years.

Geraldine B. Luscher

Geraldine Betty Luscher, age 97, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2024, surrounded by her family, to be reunited with her husband of 77 years, Glenn. She was born on March 29, 1927 in Owen, WI to the late Harold and Mildred Teitsch.

Geri expanding her knowledge and sharing information with others about Jehovah.

Geri will be forever cherished and deeply missed by her children, Lorna (the late Pete) Krause and Terry (Sue) Luscher; grandchildren: LaTonia (the late Fred), Crystal Chenier, Heather (Leighton), Sarah (Keith) Van Denzen, Jason (Jessel), Christopher (Tonia), Angela (Jon), Virginia, Dan, Jennifer, Johanna (Frank), and Alfred James; great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends and is preceded in death by her daughter, Charlene; son, Glenn Jr.; and grandson, Jonathon.

A service will be held June 1, 2024, at 11:00 am at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 627 County Road N, Birnamwood.

Geri’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to SSM Health at Home Hospice.

Robert W. Knishka

Robert Wayne “Bob” Knishka, 90, of Kronenwetter, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday May 3, 2024, his loving wife at his side. He was born on April 10, 1934, to Joseph Jr and Susan Knishka in Park Falls, Wisconsin. After graduating from Park Falls High School Bob volunteered for the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1957 achieving the rank of Petty Officer First Class. During this period, he served in Alaska on the Aleutian Islands, and later on the aircraft carrier USS Princeton.

After the Navy he moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he was employed at the Milwaukee Gas Company. It was in Milwaukee that he met his wife Veronica “Verna” Grabko. They were married on September 12, 1959 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent, Wisconsin and settled in Park Falls where he worked for the Flambeau Paper Mill. It was also during this time that they had their children; James “Jim” in June of 1960 and Traci in December of 1963.

In 1965 the family moved to Wausau so that Bob could attend college. He graduated in 1969 from U.W. Stevens Point with a degree in Economics. Bob accepted a job as a Computer Programmer in the very early days of the profession at Wausau Insurance Company where he worked until his retirement in 1995 as a Systems Analyst.

Bob enjoyed taking the family on many camping trips to the islands on the Flambeau Flowage and the lakes in the Chequamegon National Forest. He and Verna also enjoyed traveling. They would get the car packed up and then decide north, south, east or west! After retirement they traveled to Marble Falls, Texas and later Lake Placid, Florida for the winter to golf and enjoy the warmth. Bob was a lifelong Catholic and a member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Rothschild. He enjoyed watching the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers. Bob also loved reading and his favorite topic was American History encompassing the Revolutionary War, Civil War, and WWI and WWII.

Bob is survived by his wife, Verna Knishka and their children James (Anita) Knishka, Madison; and Traci (Perry) Landowski, Ringle. He is further survived by grandchildren Kaitlyn (Travis) Inda, Madison; Alex Knishka, Madison; Ethan Landowski, Ringle; and Madeline (Somsai) Aphayrath, Appleton; and his great-grandchildren Lennea Knishka, Averie and Graysen Inda, and Amelia Lipschitz. In addition, Bob’s brothers and sisters-in-law Elsie Knishka, Irene Loberg, Violet Grabko-Woodell, Joseph (Annie) Grabko, Clarence (Francis) Grabko, and former daughter-in-law Lori (Bob) Parker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Jr and Susan Knishka, his parents-in-law Alexander and Elizabeth Grabko, his brother Thomas Knishka, and his brothers and sisters-in-law Ray (Evelyn) Grabko, Tony (Rosemary) Grabko, Casper Loberg, Pauline (Vernon) Fellbaum, Cal Woodell, Emmerich Wojtalewicz and Albert Dombrowski.

The funeral mass for Bob will be held on Friday May 17, 2024, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Rothschild, WI. Visitation will take place at the church beginning at 9:30 am followed by a Mass at 11:30 am.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at U.W. Hospital, Madison, Meriter Hospital, Madison, and at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. Also, a special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses of the Hospice unit with Aspirus.

Charles H. Reed

Charles Henry Reed, a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, was called to his heavenly home on May 7, 2024. He was 86 years young.



Charles was born September 8, 1937, son of Henry Joseph and Laura Mae (Clark) Reed, Town of Mosinee, Marathon County, Wisconsin. He went to a one-room school, and graduated from Marathon High School in 1956. He married Esther M. Beese in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in rural Wausau on July 4, 1959 and they’ve been together for 64+ years. He farmed until 1973, then worked at Wausau Homes and WH Transportation until 2007. Together, Charles and Esther had two children: Daniel J. and Laura M. Reed. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. He enjoyed gardening and yard work, picture puzzles, word searches and bird watching.



Charles is survived by his wife Esther; son Daniel; daughter Laura; sisters Anna, Florence and Martha; brother Edward; step granddaughter Nicole; cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, and granddaughter Amanda.



Private services will be held. He will be laid to rest in Mechanic’s Ridge Cemetery.

John K. Krueger

John K. Krueger, 88 of Mattoon, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at home under the care of Compassus Hospice.

John was born on October 13, 1935, in Mattoon, the son of Kenneth and Arlie (Slater) Krueger.

John served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1953 until 1961.

On April 15, 1955, John was united in marriage to Marva Nagel in Winnebago.

John worked as a design engineer for over 50 years at various companies, such as Motorola, Sperry Flight Systems, and Micro-Rel. When John was in Arizona, he was a Boy Scout leader and a Warrant Officer with the Civil Air Patrol. John enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, camping and flying. He was a lover of all animals and loved feeding and watching them in the backyard. Spending time with his children and grandchildren was John’s favorite.

John is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marva; sons, Joel (Marge) Krueger, Jody (Rebecca) Krueger, Jesse (Carol) Krueger and Jon (Lela) Krueger; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and sister, Dawn Kurth.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Arlie Krueger; son, Jeffrey Krueger and brother, Pete Larson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Mattoon.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Orin R. Bozart

On Thursday May 8, 2024 heaven gained another a very great and honorable man, Orin (Bob) Bozart. Family was by his side celebrating his 96th birthday early.

Bob Bozart was born to Frank and Eva Bozart in Cataract WI on May 20, 1928. Bob joined the Merchant Marines prior to joining the Army in 1947. He retired from the Army in February 1967. He is a Korean War veteran.

While in the Army he was stationed at Presidio of San Francisco California, Shape Headquarters Paris France, Fort Ord California, and Fort Wainwright Alaska. While stationed in France the family traveled around France, Germany, Holland and Dover England on the trip back to the United States. Alaska was the travel agenda while stationed there.

After retirement Bob moved the family back to La Crosse WI. He was head of store security at the K-mart store in La Crosse. A few years later Bob married Mary Hendrickson .

Bob and Mary spent some time out in South Dakota before moving back to La Crosse WI. Shortly after that they moved to Wausau WI. Bob opened both the Wausau KMart stores as head of security. During this time he also started the Merchant Security K-9 Patrol business and a limo business. Eventually he sold his businesses and retired from K-Mart.

Bob loved to be outdoors in his gardens, fishing, boating, camping or having drinks on the deck with family and friends. They had a camper in Surewood Forest Campground in Tomahawk. He sold the camper when they built their beautiful year round home down the road on Lake Alice. They spent many years there enjoying the view of the lake and sunsets while Bob took care of the gardens and fishing with friends, family and grandchildren.

Bob and his first wife, Janice Bozart had three children: Dee Duckett, Larry Bozart, and Karen Zenner. When Bob married Mary, he gained bonus sons and bonus daughter, bonus grandchildren and numerous bonus great grandchildren. Bob is survived by his wife Mary, daughters Dee (Michael) Duckett and Karen (Mike) Zenner, son Larry (Joni) Bozart, grand children Karl (Amy) Duckett, Travis Duckett, Chris (Kim) Bozart, Tiffany (Aaron) Robinson, Dallas Zenner and Mathew (Heather) Lansing along with 13 great grandchildren. Also bonus daughter Lynne Oens, bonus sons Scott (Pam) Hendrickson and Greg Hendrickson, and bonus grandchildren; Keith (Morgan) Hendrickson Gretchen (Ian) Hartsook, Hannah (Parker) Hendrickson, Alada Oens, Ashley Oens, Justin Oens, Jameson (Fay) Oens, Brittany (Tyler) Deal, Joshua Campbell, Nicole (Brad) Peters, and thirteen bonus great grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Rose Bozart and bonus sister-in-law Ellen (Gary) Von Wald.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Eva Bozart, brothers Frank Bozart and Bud Bozart, sister Mary Louise, and bonus son Kurt Hendrickson.

Funeral services with military honors will be held at the Riverside Transitional Care Center, 2575 7th Street S, La Crosse WI. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends May visit with the family Wednesday from 9:30 am until time of services.

Thomas M. Schulz

Thomas “Tom” Melvin Schulz passed away on May 7, 2024. Tom was 82 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Becky Brown, Brett (Shelly) Schulz, Brent (Kristin) Schulz; step-children, Bryan Wulk, Erica (Mike) Danneker, Aaron (Christie) Wulk; grandchildren, Connor, Brooke, Brittany, Katie, Piper, Caelyn, Malina, Camdyn, Cody, Gaven, Nino, Kai and Dre.

A special thank you to the staff at Wausau Manor for taking such good care of Tom.

No funeral or visitation will be held at this time.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com