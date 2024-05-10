Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – R.J. Stroming threw a complete-game five-hitter as the Wausau East baseball team rolled to a 10-1 nonconference win over Rhinelander on Thursday at East High School.

Stroming struck out four, did not walk a batter and allowed just a single run in the third inning for the Lumberjacks, who are now 10-5 this spring.

Iain Stahel had two hits and two RBI, and Caden Werth had a double and two RBI to pace the East offense.

Wausau East will host Superior for a doubleheader on Saturday starting at noon.

Lumberjacks 10, Hodags 1

Rhinelander 001 000 0 – 1 5 4

Wausau East 242 101 x – 10 4 0

WP: R.J. Stroming. LP: Heck.

SO: Heck 2, No. 21 (name not provided) 1; Stroming 4. BB: Heck 4, No. 21 2; Stroming 0.

Top hitters: RH, Heck 2×3, 2B, run. WE, Iain Stahel 2×3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Bodee Beversdorf 2 runs; Caden Werth 2B, 2 RBI; Oliver Tujaski 2 runs; Jed Vander Sanden 2 runs.

Records: Rhinelander 1-14; Wausau East 10-5.