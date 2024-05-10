Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4pm and 5pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. High near 64. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.