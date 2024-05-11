WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society will host a program on genealogy in May.

How to Get Started: Beginning Genealogy Using Ancestry will be held at 2 p.m. May 25 at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, as part of its History Speaks program.

Over the last few decades, some amazing resources have been developed on the internet to help everyone learn about the past. Services like Ancestry.com can be invaluable for genealogists at any stage, but it can be difficult to know where to start.

This presentation by Julie Kinney from the Marathon County Public Library, will look at the basics of accessing Ancestry and how to make the most out of your research using it.

Kinney is the adult services librarian at the library. After growing up in Wausau, she left to study at University of Wisconsin-Madison, UW-La Crosse and UW-Milwaukee, before returning to work at her childhood library in Wausau. She specializes in the history of Wausau and Marathon County, as well as, working the reference desk.

This is a free program. No RSVP required.

For more information, call 715-842-5750, email [email protected], or visit www.marathoncountyhistory.org.