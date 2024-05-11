Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – Merrill used a five-run third inning to forge ahead and held on the rest of the way to down Wausau West 9-6 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Friday at Athletic Park.

Jackson Albee scored three times for the Warriors, who fall to 3-11 overall and 3-7 in the WVC.

Carter Baade knocked in a pair of runs for Merrill (9-10, 3-7 WVC).

Wausau West will play Tomah and River Falls at a triangular at River Falls on Saturday.

Bluejays 9, Warriors 6

Wausau West 220 010 1 – 6 6 3

Merrill 305 010 x – 9 8 3

WP: E.J. Weix. LP: Brennan Fictum.

SO: Fictum (2 2/3 inn.) 1, Ty Teske (3 1/3 inn.) 4; Weix (4 inn.) 7, Dawson Schulz (3 inn.) 0. BB: Fictum 3, Teske 0; Weix 5, Schulz 1.

Top hitters: WW, Joel Graveen 2B, 2 runs; Jackson Albee 3 runs. MER, Brady Norton 2×4, RBI; Sam Reimann 2 runs; Brady Kanitz 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Kaiden Henrich 2×2, RBI; Carter Baade 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau West 3-11, 3-7 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Merrill 9-10, 3-7 Wisconsin Valley Conference.