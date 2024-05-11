Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s recipe can be modified to add chunks of beef, pork, chicken or shrimp, but we like them as they are for a delightful side dish. The vegetables are not only a feast for the eyes, but perfect for a summer barbecue – and they come together in a snap. Feel free to change up the vegetables as you see fit.

Grilled Vegetable Kebabs Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 zucchini, sliced into 1/2-inch thick rounds
  • 1 yellow squash, sliced into 1/2-inch thick rounds
  • 8 mushrooms, halved
  • 1 large red onion, cut into chunks
  • 16 cherry tomatoes
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • Balsamic glaze
  • Fresh herbs (such as parsley or cilantro) for garnish
  • Lemon wedges and dipping sauce (optional), for serving

Directions:

  1. Preheat the grill:
    • Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
  2. Prepare the vegetables:
    • In a large bowl, combine all the cut vegetables. Drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt, pepper, oregano, and garlic powder. Toss to coat evenly.
  3. Assemble the kebabs:
    • Thread the vegetables onto skewers, alternating between the types for variety and color.
  4. Grill the kebabs:
    • Place the skewers on the grill. Cook for about 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and charred at the edges.
  5. Serve:
    • Remove the kebabs from the grill and place them on a platter, then drizzle with balsamic glaze. Garnish with fresh herbs and serve with lemon wedges and your favorite dipping sauce.

Note: If you’re using wooden skewers, be sure to soak first to avoid burning on the grill. Enjoy!