Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West scored four times in the first inning and held off a late rally to top Wausau East 6-4 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Friday at West High School.

The Warriors (11-8, 4-6 WVC) led 6-0 after four innings and the score held until the seventh when Wausau East (7-11, 0-9 WVC) scored four times before Kaitlyn Butler got the final two outs to save the win for Allison Kirsch, who had eight strikeouts.

Claire Calmes drove in two runs and Autumn Hughes had two hits for West.

Bailiey Berndt drove in two runs for Wausau East.

Wausau East is back in action Monday with a nonconference game at Stratford. Wausau West plays at home against Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday.

Warriors 6, Lumberjacks 4

Wausau East 000 000 4 – 4 3 0

Wausau West 400 200 x – 6 7 1

WP: Allison Kirsch. LP: Tristan Young. SV: Kaitlyn Butler.

SO: Young (6 inn.) 5; Kirsch (6 1/3 inn.) 8, Butler (2/3 inn.) 0. BB: Young 4; Kirsch 5, Butler 0.

Top hitters: WE, Bailey Berndt 2 RBI. WW, Autumn Hughes 2×3, RBI; Claire Calmes 1×3, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau East 7-11, 0-9 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 11-8, 4-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference.