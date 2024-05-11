Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – The Marshfield boys golf team won its first Wisconsin Valley Conference meet of the season on Friday at the fifth leg of the conference tournament at Wisconsin River Golf Course.

The Tigers finished with a season-best score of 311, three shots better than Stevens Point. Wausau West was third with a 316 and Wausau East took fourth with a 318.

Carter Morrison of Wisconsin Rapids and Sawyer Krambs of Wausau East tied for medalist honors with 75s. Cooper Bjerke of Wausau East, who was leading the WVC individual standings, did not play and Morrison surpassed him for the conference lead with two meets remaining – May 14 at Trapp River Golf Course in Wausau and May 17 at Merrill.

Wausau West’s Russell Harder and East’s Teddy Schlindwein finished in a five-way tie for fourth with 77s, and Alex Fehl and Drew Schwabe added 78s for the Warriors.

Tanner Courtright had an 81 to lead D.C. Everest, which finished sixth with a 335.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Leg No. 5, May 10, at Wisconsin River Golf Course, Stevens Point

Team scores: 1. Marshfield 311; 2. Stevens Point 314; 3. Wausau West 316; 4. Wausau East 318; 5. Wisconsin Rapids 322; 6. D.C. Everest 335; 7. Merrill 340.

Individual scores: 1. Carter Morrison (WR) and Sawyer Krambs (WE) 75; 3. Keegan Fredrick (MAR) 76; 4. Russell Harder (WW), Teddy Schlindwein (WE), Tyler Heiman (MAR), Trent Breitbach (SP) and Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 77; 9. Alex Fehl (WW), Maxx Oertel (MAR), Drew Schwabe (WW) and Zach Hinchcliffe (SP) 78; 13. Afton Hamill (MAR) 80; 14. Tanner Courtright (DC) and Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 81; 16. Cooper Bjerke (WE), Jacob Schmeltzer (MER), Jax Pagel (WR), Nate Earnest (SP) and Magnus Machtan (MAR) 82; 21. Parker Klebenow (MER), Ryan Trucco (WW) and Carter Combs (SP) 83; 24. Sam Barthels (WE), Ben Zoesch (DC), Connor Jensen (WR) and Karter Quevillon (DC) 84; 28. Chase Klebenow (MER) 85; 29. Zachary May (DC) 86; 30. Wil Weidman (WR) 87; 31. Griffen Bunnell (DC) 88; 32. Dylan Smith (MER) 90; 33. Brody Trantow (WE) 91; 34. Colton Burrows (MER) and William Butalla (WW) 93.

Overall Standings Through Meet 5 of 7

Team: 1. Wausau East 31; 2. Stevens Point 30.5; 3. Marshfield 27.5; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 18; 5. Wausau West 15.5; 6. D.C. Everest 11.5; 7. Merrill 6.

Individual: 1. Carter Morrison (WR) 60; 2. Cooper Bjerke (WE) and Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 55.5; 4. Sawyer Krambs (WE) 49.5; 5. Keegan Fredrick (MAR) 44.5; 6. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 41; 7. Nate Earnest (SP) 38; 8. Russell Harder (WW) 36.5; 9. Zach Hinchcliffe (SP) 33; 10. Tyler Heiman (MAR) 27.5; 11. Afton Hamill (MAR) 18; 12. Alex Fehl (WW) 17; 13. Brody Trantow (WE) 16; 14. Jacob Schmeltzer (MER) 14.5; 15. Jax Pagel (WR) 12.5; 16. Jackson Schroeder (SP) and Ryan Trucco (WW) 12; 18. Carter Combs (SP) and Trent Breitbach (SP) 10; 20. Maxx Oertel (MAR) 9.5; 21. Tanner Courtright (DC) 7.5; 22. Wil Weidman (WR) 6.5; 23. Drew Schwabe (WW) 5.5; 24. Brandon Newago (WR) 4; 25. Magnus Machtan (MAR) 2.5; 26. Zachary May (DC) 2; 27. Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 1.5.