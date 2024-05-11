Wausau Pilot & Review

A 16-year-old Wisconsin Dells boy is missing and considered endangered, according to police, who are seeking the public’s help locating him.

Griffin Clark was last seen leaving his family’s vehicle while his father entered Kwik Trip, 420 Hwy. 13, at about 4:45 p.m. Friday, May 10.

Police say his phone was left inside the vehicle and Griffin recently made statements about harming himself.

He is described as 5’10” with brown eyes and brown curly hair. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and black and white shoes on Friday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Wisconsin Dells Police at 608-742-4166.