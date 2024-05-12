Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Collect Food Donations. Saturdays, starting in June, your group can help collect food donations from farmer’s market shoppers, as well as farmers who may have leftover produce, for guests of The Neighbors’ Place. Ideal for teams of three to five people. Sign up at www.unitedwaymc.org/volunteer or contact Carly at [email protected].

Disaster Relief Shelter Volunteers Needed. Shelter volunteers support the day-to-day activities within a shelter, like working in reception, registration, feeding, and the dormitory. Free online training provided. Volunteers are asked to commit to multiple shifts if the need arises; travel opportunities may also be available. Contact Lee at [email protected] to learn more.

Do You Love Art and Music? Interim Hospice seeks volunteers to help hospice patients express themselves through art and/or music. Sessions can include playing an instrument, singing, painting and drawing, and supporting patients as they join in. Contact Maya at 715-842-7707, ext. 2711, or [email protected] to get started.

Looking for a Regular Volunteer Opportunity? Children’s Imaginarium seeks consistent volunteers, especially those who can offer help on Wednesday afternoons, and anytime Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and those who can volunteer anywhere from two to four times monthly. Volunteers receive free membership. Email [email protected] or call 715-907-7801, ext. 101, for more information.

Do You Love to Sew or Quilt? Heartland Hospice seeks people to sew patriotic themed quilts/lap blankets, memory bears and/or pillows upon request, made from sentimental clothing of loved ones in hospice services. Contact Mary at 715-344-4541 or [email protected] to learn more.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Pantry Items Needed. The Women’s Community seeks donations to fill its shelter pantry: bottled juice, crackers, canned chicken, pancake syrup, and Hamburger Helper meals. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3220 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie with any questions: [email protected] or 715- 842-5663.

Source: United Way of Marathon County