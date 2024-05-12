Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Alternative Farmers Market launches this week and will be held each Saturday through Halloween weekend.

The market is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays beginning May 18 at the parking lot at Northcentral Technical College, 1000 W. Campus Dr., Wausau.

The alternative market’s inception was spurred by challenges some farmers faced in securing membership at the primary Wausau market on River Drive, which caps its membership at 49. Debra Weiss, who runs Ethereal Gardens, launched the initiative last year after discovering other farmers who sought an opportunity to showcase and sell their offerings.

“We’ve identified a gap where individuals, including myself, are being overlooked,” Weiss said, in 2023. “Given the current climate and concerns about food security, it’s crucial to foster grassroots initiatives that provide platforms for emerging vendors.”

Vendors interested in participating should email Deb at [email protected]. Follow the market’s Facebook page at this link.