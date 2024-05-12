Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Jack Barthels and Davis Winter both tossed complete games as the Wausau East baseball team swept a nonconference doubleheader over Superior, winning 11-2 and 5-0, on Saturday at East High School.

Barthels struck out six and did not walk a batter, giving up two runs and four hits in the seven-inning victory for the Lumberjacks in Game 1. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate as East smashed 12 hits.

Oliver Turjaski led the offense with three hits, two runs scored and two RBI, and Winter and Caden Werth both drove in two runs as well for Wausau East.

In Game 2, Winter threw a five-hit shutout, striking out two with just one walk allowed.

Werth went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in the victory for Wausau East (12-5).

Wausau East hosts Menomonie for another nonconference game on Monday at 5 p.m.

Game 1

Lumberjacks 11, Spartans 2

Superior 100 001 0 – 2 4 3

Wausau East 200 414 x – 11 12 1

WP: Jack Barthels. LP: Melgeorge.

SO: Melgeorge (3 inn.) 2, Anderson (2 inn.) 1, Blomfelt (1 inn.) 1; Barthels 6. BB: Melgeorge 3, Anderson 2, Bromfelt 0; Barthels 0.

Top hitters: S, LaPorte 2×3, 2 RBI; Rue 2B, run. WE, Davis Winter 3×5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Caden Werth 2B, 2 RBI; Oliver Turjaski 3×4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Barthels 2×3; Jed Vander Sanden 2×3, RBI.



Game 2

Lumberjacks 5, Spartans 0

Superior 000 000 0 – 0 5 1

Wausau East 300 011 x – 5 8 0

WP: Winter. LP: Larson.

SO: Larson (4 inn.) 2, Rue (2 inn.) 1; Winter 2. BB: Larson 3, Rue 0; Winter 1.

Top hitters: S, Leno 2×3, 2B. WE, Werth 4×4, 2 2Bs, 2 RBI; Vander Sanden 2B; Iain Stahel 2 runs.

Records: Superior 5-11; Wausau East 12-5.