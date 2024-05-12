Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Widespread haze after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday

Widespread haze before 10am, then widespread haze after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North northwest wind around 7 mph